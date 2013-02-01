PARIS Feb 1 Credit Agricole has started repaying the cheap funds it borrowed from the European Central Bank at the height of the euro zone crisis, a spokeswoman for the French bank said on Friday.

The spokeswoman declined to elaborate.

Earlier this week larger French rival BNP Paribas' Chief Executive Jean-Laurent Bonnafe told Reuters that it had been part of the first wave of so called LTRO repayments. (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by Elena Berton)