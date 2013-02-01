EU mergers and takeovers (June 2)
The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
PARIS Feb 1 Credit Agricole has started repaying the cheap funds it borrowed from the European Central Bank at the height of the euro zone crisis, a spokeswoman for the French bank said on Friday.
The spokeswoman declined to elaborate.
Earlier this week larger French rival BNP Paribas' Chief Executive Jean-Laurent Bonnafe told Reuters that it had been part of the first wave of so called LTRO repayments. (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by Elena Berton)
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 2 Russia will issue a sovereign Eurobond when it is technically ready, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday, adding that Moscow aimed to issue $3 billion in new debt and swap another $4 billion in old Eurobonds for new ones.