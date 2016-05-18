LONDON, May 18 (IFR) - Credit Agricole has appointed
Francois Marion, currently head of its asset servicing business
CACEIS, as deputy chief executive of its corporate and
investment bank (CIB).
Going the other way, the bank named Jean-Francois Abadie,
head of global operations in CIB, as Marion's replacement at
CACEIS.
The moves are the latest in a number of senior changes at
the bank after it restructured its operations in March.
Marion will be in charge of supervising CIB's support
functions. He has been at Credit Agricole or its predecessors
for more than 30 years, after joining Banque Indosuez (later
bought by Credit Agricole) in 1983. He has worked in Asia, the
US and Europe, and was appointed CEO of investor services in
2004 and has been CEO of CACEIS since 2009.
CACEIS is an asset servicing provider, offering custody
services, fund administration and issuer services.
Abadie joined Banque Indosuez in 1981 and his roles have
included head of private banking in France from 2008 to 2010,
CEO of Credit Agricole Luxembourg for five years, and head of
global operations in CIB since October 2015.
