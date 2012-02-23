PARIS Feb 23 French bank Credit Agricole
is seen posting a thumping 2.7 billion-euro ($3.58
billion) loss for the fourth quarter on Thursday, hit by
recently disclosed writedowns on the value of its shrinking
investment bank and stakes in euro-zone lenders.
Semi-cooperative Credit Agricole, which is under new
management and trying to return to its low-risk retail banking
roots, in December scrapped its 2014 profit targets and warned
it would take 2.4 billion euros in one-off charges.
The charges are split between goodwill writedowns at the
investment bank, where jobs are being slashed and businesses
shut down, and writedowns on Credit Agricole's stakes in Spain's
Bankinter and Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo.
Also on Thursday, smaller investment banking-focused rival
Natixis is expected to report a decline in quarterly
earnings as its results were likely slammed by the same capital
markets weakness which roiled the industry as a whole.
Credit Agricole and Natixis are the last of the country's
big banks to report results. Last week BNP Paribas,
the largest, reported better than forecast quarterly profits
while Societe Generale forecast a grim 2012 after a
loss at its investment bank.
Credit Agricole is seen reporting a quarterly loss of 2.75
billion euros, wider than the 328 million-euro loss it reported
a year ago, according to a Reuters poll of 11 analysts. Revenue
is seen dropping 6.5 percent, to 4.54 billion euros.
Natixis earnings are seen sliding 47 percent to 247.33
million euros, according to the average of analysts polled by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, with revenue declining 13 percent to
1.51 billion.
Credit Agricole's writedowns on Greek sovereign debt, to
which it is less exposed than BNP Paribas and Societe Generale
, are seen at 265.5 million euros.
However, Credit Agricole is exposed to the Greek economy via
its currently unprofitable local subsidiary Emporiki. The
management's outlook for this unit will be in focus following
the recent bailout agreement on Greece.
($1 = 0.7539 euros)
