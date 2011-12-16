BRIEF-Bonava wins land allocation competition in Uppsala
* WILL GAIN ACCESS TO LAND IN 2019 AND IS PLANNING TO START SELLING FIRST APARTMENTS LATER THAT YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS Dec 16 French bank Credit Agricole is selling its private-equity operations to Coller Capital for "a little over" 300 million euros ($389.92 million), a banking source close to the deal told Reuters.
The transaction, which was announced earlier on Friday, will free up 900 million euros in risk-weighted assets for Credit Agricole, the bank said earlier, as it seeks to cut debt and bolster its balance sheet in the face of the eurozone debt crisis.
"(The value) is a little over 300 million euros," the banking source said.
($1 = 0.7694 euros) (Reporting By Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)
* WILL GAIN ACCESS TO LAND IN 2019 AND IS PLANNING TO START SELLING FIRST APARTMENTS LATER THAT YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NAIROBI, June 13 Kenya's Centum Investment Co PLC posted an 18 percent plunge in full-year pretax profit to 8.9 billion shillings ($86.24 million), due to lower realised gains on investments and poor performance in its financial services, it said on Tuesday. ($1 = 103.2000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)