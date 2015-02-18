* Q4 profit tops estimates at 697 mln eur, revenue dips

* Risk provisions down sharply, dividend unchanged

* CFO at ease with 6 bln eur in oil price risk loans

PARIS, Feb 18 Credit Agricole has given itself until the end of next week to decide on a new CEO, the French bank said as it posted a 13 percent increase in quarterly profit on Wednesday.

Chairman Jean-Marie Sander said that the bank's nomination committee had not yet reached a decision on a replacement for outgoing Chief Executive Jean-Paul Chifflet, whose mandate finishes in May.

Reuters reported last week that the bank was close to naming Philippe Brassac, a banker from its federation of regional mutual banks that own a 56 percent stake in its listed arm, Credit Agricole SA.

The mutuals are eager to reassert influence over CASA after it racked up heavy losses in recent years on sour investments in Greece and Portugal, and they want to see the whole group reorganised to work more coherently.

However, under Chifflet the long-muted reorganisation plans have made little progress, leaving tensions between CASA and the mutuals to boil over.

"We have recurring debates, and sometimes we raise our voices, that's the custom within the Credit Agricole group," Chifflet told a news conference. "We're still debating."

Internal tensions did not prevent the bank from showing an improvement in its bottom line, with net profit up 13 percent to 697 million euros ($795 million).

A 42 percent fall in risk provisions to 499 million euros helped offset a 2 percent fall in revenue to 3.894 billion.

Analysts had on average expected profit of 604 million euros on revenue of 4.1 billion, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The bank, which has the biggest retail network in France, saw revenue at its regional retail bank branches fall 2.7 percent as low interest rates pinched deposit margins.

Its retail brand LCL fared better with a 1.2 percent increase in revenue, while international retail banking and insurance both saw revenue grow over 4 percent.

Chief Financial Officer Bertrand Delpit said the bank had loans worth 6 billion euros extended to companies sensitive to currently low oil prices.

"Of course it has to be monitored, but there are no concerns about the sector," he said.

The bank proposed a 2014 dividend of 0.35 euros, unchanged from the previous year. ($1 = 0.8765 euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Matthias Blamont; Editing by James Regan)