* Income down at dominant French retail businesses

* Econ policy hitting French growth, investment - CEO

* Rules out bank acquisitions in Italy or elsewhere

By Leigh Thomas

PARIS, Nov 6 French lender Credit Agricole posted a 4 percent increase in quarterly earnings on Thursday as a strong insurance and asset management performance outweighed weakness in its home retail market.

In a conference call with reporters, its chief executive was also sharply critical of a "lack of coherence" in French economic policy and painted a black picture of its prospects.

France's third-biggest bank said net income reached 758 million euros ($946 million) in the third quarter while revenues also rose 4 percent to 4.0 billion euros.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected on average net income of 697 million euros and 4.01 billion euros in revenues.

The results marked an improvement on the second quarter, when the bank took a 708 million euro hit from its stake in troubled Portuguese lender Banco Espirito Santo.

Loan loss provisions fell by 8 percent year-on-year in the third quarter to 581 million euros even though they rose 18.2 percent at its Cariparma Italian unit to 109 million euros as the Italian economy struggles to recover.

Weakness in the French economy, where Credit Agricole has a bigger retail network than rivals, also weighed on business. Net income from its regional bank network fell 10 percent and dropped 14.6 percent at its LCL brand of branches.

"Signs of recovery are proving elusive, unemployment is high, the real estate market is in correction, the public deficit continues to overshoot amid insufficient spending cuts," Chief Executive Jean-Paul Chifflet told reporters on a conference call.

"The absence of a clear vision and lack of coherence in economic policies is weighing on confidence and therefore investment and economic activity," he added.

Helping to offset the weakness in France, net income from the bank's savings management and insurance business rose 4.2 percent, contributing 398 million euros to the bottom-line. International retail banking also saw a firm improvement albeit from a low base, with the bulk of the boost coming from Cariparma.

Chifflet ruled out Credit Agricole playing any role in possible takeovers widely expected in the Italian banking sector following recent ECB stress tests which highlighted weakness at lenders like Banca Monte Paschi di Siena.

"We aren't doing any external growth as regards the Credit Agricole group in any country, with the exception of (asset management unit) Amundi," Chifflet said.

The bank said it had booked a provision of 65 million euros in the third quarter for general legal costs, bringing its legal provisions to a total 1.1 billion euros.

Chifflet said discussions with U.S. authorities over possible sanctions breaches were continuing, but that he did not know when they would wrap up.

(1 US dollar = 0.8013 euro) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andfrew Callus)