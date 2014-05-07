BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1.04 bln multifamily DUS REMIC under its GeMS program
PARIS May 7 Credit Agricole, France's third-biggest listed bank, reported a 29.6 percent rise in quarterly net income on Wednesday as cost cuts took effect and as the health of its Italian consumer-loan unit improved.
Credit Agricole, which is returning to its roots as a France-focused retail bank after a painful acquisition spree abroad, said it was committed to implementing its recently unveiled medium-term strategic plan, which called for more cost cuts and a broader range of products to boost profits.
The bank, which is majority owned by a network of cooperative regional lenders, said first-quarter net income rose to 868 million euros ($1.21 billion) from 469 million in the year-ago period.
Taking into account one-off items and the sale of assets in Belgium, the increase was 29.6 percent, it said. ($1 = 0.7177 Euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 23 Jose Cuervo, the world's biggest tequila producer, is planning a Feb. 8 pricing for its long-delayed initial public offering (IPO), two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 A powerful storm with pounding rains and high winds roared up the U.S. East Coast on Monday, threatening travel for millions, after killing at least 20 people in the South and flattening a mobile home park in southwest Georgia.