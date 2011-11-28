* Unit had 18.4 bln rand ($2.2 bln) balance sheet

* Says closure not linked to South African economy

* Says decision to pull out 'particularly upsetting'

* Shares up 6.5 percent (Adds further details, quotes, background, shares)

By Ed Cropley

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 28 France's Credit Agricole is closing its 60-year-old South African investment banking unit, the latest sign that European banks are pulling out of profitable emerging markets to meet new capital adequacy rules back home.

The Johannesburg-based operation, which employed 50 people, was the fourth-biggest foreign bank in Africa's biggest economy with a balance sheet of 18.4 billion rand ($2.2 billion).

It is not the first foreign operator to quit South Africa. Germany's Commerzbank shut up shop in the 2008 financial crisis -- and the squeeze being put on the balance sheets of international banks means it is unlikely to be the last.

"The regulator in Europe is placing quite a bit of pressure on the European banks to beef up their capital balances so you're going to see this trend continue," said Faizal Moolla, a banking analyst at Avior Research in Cape Town.

Credit Agricole South Africa manager Guillaume Fay said the decision to pull out was particularly upsetting because the firm, which grew from the French Bank of Southern Africa set up in 1949, had been profitable.

"Obviously it's disappointing for everybody but we're being pushed by the global picture," Fay told Reuters. "We've been making money. It's absolutely not linked to the South African picture or environment, because we consider it relatively good.

"All the banks are doing the same," he added. "It's clear that all the corporate and investment banks have to reduce the number of countries, clients and products there are."

Fay declined to say when the closure would be completed.

"We are in the process of winding down and selling assets, and selling assets takes some time," he said.

Shares in Credit Agricole were up 6.5 percent at 4.34 euros at 1353 GMT.

BOOST FOR LOCALS

The unit provided corporate finance, structured finance and capital markets services, and its absence is likely to be play into the hands of established domestic players Standard Bank and FirstRand, analysts said.

"It will be favourable for the incumbent banks in Africa who now have the opportunity to use their excess capital to grow into Africa," said Avior's Moolla.

Other major foreign banks in South Africa include Citi, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan Chase and Morgan Stanley .

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, which already owns 20 percent of Johannesburg-based Standard Bank , Africa's biggest bank by assets, opened its first representative office in South Africa this month.

Under the planned Basel III requirements, banks will be forced to hold more capital in order to reduce the widespread losses that triggered the global financial crisis in 2008.

One consequence is to force them to pull in their horns from outlying locations and markets.

The closure comes nine months after U.S. investment bank JP Morgan Chase announced plans to boost its presence in fast-growing frontier African markets with a full branch in Nigeria and representative offices in Ghana and Kenya to add to its regional headquarters in Johannesburg.

With its decent infrastructure and well-developed capital markets, South Africa is seen as the gateway to the rest of the continent -- a view driven home by U.S. retail giant Wal-Mart's purchase of African retailer Massmart.

However, other collapsed deals suggest the long-term African growth story cannot come at any price.

A year ago, Britain's HSBC was in talks to buy an $8 billion majority stake in Nedbank, South Africa's fourth-largest lender, but suddenly walked away without giving any reasons for the decision. ($1=8.5002 South African rand) (Additional reporting and editing by David Dolan; Editing by Mike Nesbit)