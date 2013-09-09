(Corrects second paragraph to show SocGen, not Credit Agricole,
holds 25 pct of Amundi)
PARIS, Sept 9 French bank Societe Generale
is likely to reach a deal within weeks to buy Credit
Agricole's stake in their brokerage venture Newedge,
French weekly Le Journal du Dimanche reported.
The agreement would also see SocGen cut its 25 percent stake
in Amundi, its fund management business owned jointly with
Credit Agricole, to around 15 percent, the paper said, without
citing sources.
Reuters had reported in June that Credit Agricole was in
talks to sell its Newedge stake to SocGen.
SocGen had earlier tried to exit the derivatives-focused
broker but a lack of buyers pushed it to look instead for ways
to better integrate the unit, sources familiar with the matter
said.
A French banking source said on Monday that the deal was
likely to go ahead soon and would involve a sale of Amundi
shares.
Using a share-exchange structure would allow the two banks
to preserve their cash and narrow their focus on businesses they
are keen to develop.
SocGen may look to exit Amundi completely over the next two
years, Le Journal du Dimanche said.
A SocGen spokeswoman declined to comment. A Credit Agricole
spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt and Pascale Denis; editing by
Tom Pfeiffer)