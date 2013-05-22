PARIS May 22 Credit Agricole is
expected to file a lawsuit in the coming days challenging a
decision by French tax authorities to bar a tax deduction it
sought on the sale of its Greek Emporiki unit, newspaper
L'Opinion reported.
Chief Executive Jean-Paul Chifflet has given the green light
for the country's No. 3 bank to file a complaint with France's
highest administrative court, the paper said, without citing
sources.
Credit Agricole officials declined to comment on the report.
The tax decision unexpectedly cost Credit Agricole 838
million euros ($1.08 billion), pushing fourth-quarter writedowns
at the bank to 4.53 billion.
At issue is whether a change in a tax law passed in August
2012 could be applied retroactively to a recapitalisation of
Emporiki in July.
($1 = 0.7769 euros)
(Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by Mark Potter)