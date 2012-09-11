Sept 11 The National Retail Federation plans to
go to court to fight a $7.2 billion settlement between some
retailers and Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc over
transaction fees paid to the credit card companies.
The world's largest retail trade organization said on
Tuesday that the proposed settlement over "swipe fees" did not
stop what it calls anti-competitive behavior by the credit card
companies. The deal would also allow swipe fees to rise while
barring further legal challenges, the NRF said.
"The proposal is a lose-lose-lose for merchants, consumers
and competition," NRF President Matthew Shay said in a
statement. "NRF will take any and all steps necessary to oppose
the settlement as it is currently proposed and will work toward
real reform of the swipe fee system."
The trade group said it was exploring what form of legal
action to take.
The antitrust settlement, which requires the approval of
U.S. District Judge John Gleeson in Brooklyn, New York, would be
the largest in U.S. history. It would resolve a 7-year-old
lawsuit accusing the two credit card companies of conspiring
with major banks to artificially inflate interchange fees, the
amount paid to process electronic transactions involving credit
and debit cards.
As part of the new pact, the credit card companies have
offered to pay $6 billion and temporarily reduce interchange
fees to save stores about $1.2 billion over an eight-month
period, according to court papers.
Despite support from Visa and MasterCard, which would pay
the bulk of the $6 billion, the settlement has received a frosty
reception from several retail trade associations and some big
retailers, including Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp
.
The National Association of Convenience Stores publicly
rejected the settlement, and trade groups representing grocers
and pharmacies, among others, have since voiced objections.
The settlement would allow stores to charge customers extra
if they pay with credit cards, although that ability would be
limited by state law and stores' agreements with other card
companies, such as American Express Co, according to
court papers.
The settlement would also give merchants the right to
negotiate collectively over swipe fees and includes broad
releases shielding Visa and MasterCard from future litigation
over similar swipe-fee issues, court papers showed.
The case is In re Payment Interchange Fee and Merchant
Discount Antitrust Litigation, in the U.S. District Court for
the Eastern District of New York, No. 05-1720.