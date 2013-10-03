NEW YORK Oct 3 A federal judge on Thursday
blocked enforcement of a New York state law that subjects
retailers to criminal penalties if they impose surcharges on
customers who choose to pay by credit card rather than cash.
U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan ruled in favor
of several retailers who challenged the law on various grounds,
including that it violated their free speech rights by
prohibiting them from alerting customers to the extra costs of
paying with credit cards.
Rakoff said the law violated the First Amendment of the U.S.
Constitution, saying it "perpetuates consumer confusion by
preventing sellers from using the most effective means at their
disposal to educate consumers about the true costs of
credit-card usage."