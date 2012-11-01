By Jessica Dye
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 1 Nearly 1,200 retailers said on
Thursday they will urge a federal judge to reject a proposed
$7.2 billion settlement between merchants and Visa Inc and
Mastercard Inc over credit card fees, calling it an
"unacceptable" proposal that would strip away stores' legal
rights.
The proposed settlement was submitted in October for
preliminary approval by the court. If it receives first
preliminary and then final approval, it would be the largest
federal antitrust settlement in U.S. history, offering nearly 8
million merchants $7.2 billion in cash and temporary reductions
in the interchange, or swipe fees, that stores pay to process
credit and debit transactions.
Since it was first announced in July, the settlement has
drawn a vocal chorus of opponents, including 10 of the 19
retailers and trade groups appointed to lead the litigation on
merchants' behalf. Those opponents - which include the National
Association of Convenience Stores and the National Restaurant
Association - delivered a brief Thursday that asks U.S. District
Judge John Gleeson to reject the proposal.
Nearly 1,200 other merchants said in court filings that they
were unhappy with the deal and would submit multiple briefs
expressing their dissatisfaction. They range from some of the
best-known U.S. retailers, such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc
and Ikea, to small businesses and major trade groups like the
National Retail Federation.
"The declarations from about 1,200 merchants, small and
large, from every corner of the country, and every type of
merchant speak volumes about the fact that something is very
seriously wrong with this deal," said Jeff Shinder, a lawyer
representing the named plaintiffs opposing the deal.
Opponents said the settlement offers no meaningful reform to
swipe-fee rates. They have also blasted litigation releases that
would shield Visa and Mastercard from new lawsuits over swipe
fees.
Visa, Mastercard and lawyers for stores that support the
settlement have said they are confident that the deal will be
approved by the court. In a brief order last week, Gleeson said
that "at first blush" the proposal meets the legal threshold for
preliminary approval, but he noted that the standard will be
more stringent for final approval.
A hearing on preliminary approval has been scheduled for
Nov. 9.