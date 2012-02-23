PARIS Feb 23 Credit Foncier, the real
estate unit of French cooperative banking group BPCE, said on
Thursday it had raised 951 million euros ($1.3 billion) by
selling bonds to retail clients.
The proceeds of the bonds, which offer a 4.25 percent coupon
over a six-year period, will be used to invest in housing as
well as roads, bridges, schools and hospitals.
"The path has been opened to other possible bond sales to
the wider public in the future, as part of a strategy of
diversifying our funding sources, among other types of issues
with different formats," Credit Foncier Chief Executive Bruno
Deletre said in a statement.
The sale of bonds to retail clients, the BPCE unit's first
in 10 years, coincided with a financing crunch among European
banks which has since eased as the European Central Bank has
boosted available liquidity.
BPCE, which also controls investment bank Natixis,
was last year forced to shore up Credit Foncier because the
mortgage lender holds the bulk of the bank's exposure to risky
euro-zone sovereign debt.
Earlier on Thursday, BPCE reported a 52 percent drop in
quarterly profit to 407 million euros.
($1 = 0.7552 euros)
(Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by David Holmes)