PARIS Nov 18 Rating agency Moody's said French mortgage lender Credit Foncier's balance sheet was weakly capitalised relative to its holdings of risky euro zone sovereign debt and it faced pressure on profit.

The ratings agency reaffirmed Credit Foncier's short-term and long-term credit ratings on Friday, saying parent group BPCE had the financial firepower to guarantee its funding without affecting its own creditworthiness. BPCE also owns investment bank Natixis.

Credit Foncier holds the bulk of parent bank BPCE's euro sovereign exposure, which left it nursing hefty losses in the third quarter after writing down the value of its Greek debt.

BPCE has already transferred 470 million euros ($635 million) fresh capital to Credit Foncier to help cover third-quarter losses of 867 million on Greek debt. A further 500 million euro injection was expected to take place before the end of the year, Moody's said.

"(Credit Foncier's) capital buffer remains light in relation to some of its higher risk exposures, in particular the large holdings of bonds issued by peripheral euro area countries," it said.

Moody's kept the bank's long-term ratings at Aa3 with a stable outlook and short-term ratings at Prime-1.

It cut its "standalone" strength rating for Credit Foncier, however, and said the business faced profit challenges ahead against a backdrop of jittery funding markets and a slowdown in the French economy as the euro zone heads for a likely recession.

"(Credit Foncier) is entirely wholesale-funded and is one of the largest issuers of covered bonds," Moody's said. "Consequently (it) remains vulnerable to market disruptions, which have also affected the covered bond markets over recent months."

The agency said: "As a specialised real estate lender, (Credit Foncier) is vulnerable to a slowdown of the French economy and its housing market...(we) see signs of overheating in the French housing market." ($1 = 0.740 euro) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Julien Ponthus)