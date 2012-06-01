PARIS, June 1 The French government is pushing
post office bank La Banque Postale to acquire troubled mortgage
lender Credit Immobilier de France after other potential buyers
declined to submit offers for the company, financial daily Les
Echos reported on Friday.
Banque Postale, which had not responded to an initial
request by HSBC, which is advising on the sale, to consider a
bid, is now "actively" examining it, the paper said.
The bank's supervisory board is expected to announce its
interest internally at an unscheduled meeting on Monday, Les
Echos said without citing sources.
While Credit Immobilier is a good fit in some ways, Banque
Postale remains reluctant both because of its large portfolio of
variable-rate mortgages and because it already is spending
heavily on a plan to rescue Dexia's municipal
financing unit.
Government-controlled Banque Postale declined to comment on
the report. Credit Immobilier could not immediately be reached
for comment.
A spokeswoman for the mortgage lender told Thomson Reuters
publication IFR last month that it was hopeful that a sale would
solve its funding problems but that it could not rule out a
nationalisation by the French government.
(Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by David Cowell)