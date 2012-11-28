PARIS Nov 28 French mortgage lender Credit
Immobilier (CIF), which had to be rescued by the state after it
failed to find a buyer, is to be reborn as a new entity with
state-owned Banque Postale.
The new business, due to be finalised before the end of the
year, will sell mortgages to low-income borrowers, according to
a statement from Credit Immobilier.
The bank was thrown a 28 billion euro ($36.2 billion) state
lifeline on Sept. 1 after a fruitless, months-long search for a
buyer to save it from a funding crunch. Its funding model
depended heavily on credit-market borrowing and took no customer
deposits, exposing it to market jitters over the eurozone.
The bank was however propped up by the Bank of France during
its search for a buyer, sources told Reuters last month.
As previously announced, the mortgage bank's 33 billion
euros loan book will be wound down and a process of asset sales
will begin, it said.
($1 = 0.7746 euros)
(Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Writing by Lionel Laurent;
Editing by David Holmes)