MILAN, June 18 Italian bank Credito Emiliano (Credem) has launched a public offer to buy back three subordinated bonds with a total value of 250 million euros ($284 million) to optimise its debt profile, it said in a statement on Thursday.

All three bonds were issued in 2012 and mature in 2018.

The offer will kick off on June 22 and close on July 10, the bank said.

($1 = 0.8796 euros)