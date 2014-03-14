MILAN, March 14 Italian bank Credito Emiliano
posted a 4.4 percent fall in 2013 net profit, partly
due a one-off negative impact from tax changes at the end of
last year, but kept its dividend unchanged at 0.12 euros a
share.
Credem, one of 15 Italian banks under scrutiny by the
European Central Bank in a review of the euro zone lenders this
year, said its Core Tier 1 capital stood at 9.9 percent of
assets at end-2013.
Credem's net profit of 115.9 million euros for 2013,
compares with an analyst consensus of 109.2 million euros
according to a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate.
The interest income, a measure of how much money the bank
makes from its core retail business, rose 2.5 percent last year
to 995.3 million euros.
The bank said net loan writedowns last year totalled 120.3
million euros, up 35 percent year-on-year, a figure which is
half the pace of increase recorded in 2012.
The bank said in a statement it had already paid back half
of a total of 5 billion euros borrowed from the ECB in
longer-term funds.
