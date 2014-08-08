BRIEF-DBRS downgrades Home Capital Group to BB; places all ratings under review – negative
* DBRS downgrades Home Capital Group Inc to BB; places all ratings under review – negative
MILAN Aug 8 Italian mid-tier lender Credito Emiliano is not looking at possible acquisitions, its director general said on Friday.
"At the moment we don't have dossiers (on the table) and we are not looking for them," Adolfo Bizzocchi told analysts in a conference call. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)
* Govt plans to raise 4 trln yen from second share sale (Adds finance ministry comment in paragraph 8)