MILAN Nov 11 Italy's Credito Valtellinese
posted on Tuesday a 44 percent fall in third-quarter
net profit due to falling interest income and much higher loan
loss provisions.
Creval is one of the 15 Italian banks scrutinised by the
European Central Bank in a year-long review of the sector across
the euro zone which drew to an end in late October.
Creval said it was reviewing some loans based on indications
given by the ECB in its Credit File Review and would make the
recommended adjustments. The impact will be felt in the
full-year results, it said.
Third-quarter net profit fell to 4.1 million euros ($5.1
million) from 7.2 million euros a year earlier as the bank wrote
down bad loans and other financial assets for 94.4 million euros
in the period, up from 59.2 million euros a year earlier.
(1 US dollar = 0.8047 euro)
(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Danilo Masoni)