MILAN, March 16 Credito Valtellinese said on Monday it had signed a deal with Yard Credit & Asset Management to help the Italian mid-tier lender manage a portfolio of bad loans worth 500 million euros ($526.5 million).

Soured debts are the number one problem for Italian banks as the euro zone's third biggest economy slowly emerges from its longest recession since World War II. ($1 = 0.9497 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Agnieszka Flak)