BRIEF-BB&T reports Q1 revenue of $2.8 billion
* BB&T reports strong first quarter earnings; driven by record quarterly revenues and expense control
MILAN, March 4 Credito Valtellinese, one of 15 Italian lenders being scrutinised by the European Central Bank, said on Tuesday it had returned to profit in 2013 despite a nearly 30 percent rise in problematic loans.
Net profit came in at 11.7 million euros ($16 million) compared with a loss of 322 million euros in 2012. Net impaired debts stood at 2.7 billion euros, compared with 2.1 billion euros a year earlier.
The bank said it would propose scrapping a dividend for the second consecutive year to an annual shareholder meeting scheduled for April 12.
It said its core tier 1 ratio, a measure of financial strength, stood at 8.6 percent, up from 8.2 percent at the end of September and compared with an 8 percent minimum requirement set by the ECB. Analysts have said the bank may need to join a growing list of Italian lenders planning to raise cash on the market to boost their capital. ($1 = 0.7260 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Valentina Za)
April 20 Indian shares ended higher on Thursday as investors picked beaten down counters, including technology stocks that lost ground on disappointing quarterly results from software services exporters Infosys Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.