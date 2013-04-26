* 75 pct of shareholders back share issue for bonuses
By Katharina Bart
ZURICH, April 26 Credit Suisse
investors backed a plan to issue new shares to pay staff bonuses
after more than two hours of criticism from individual
shareholders angered by high pay for executives at the bank.
Just over 75 percent of votes were cast in favour of the
plan at an investor meeting on Friday, despite a recommendation
to reject it from shareholder advisory group ISS.
Banker pay and bonuses have become hot-topics across Europe
since the financial crisis, when a string of major banks
including Switzerland's UBS and Britain's Royal Bank
of Scotland had to be bailed out by taxpayers.
Julius Baer shareholders last week rejected the
pay plans of the Swiss private bank after ISS, which advises
investors on corporate governance and other issues, had
recommended shareholders vote it down.
On Thursday, British bank Barclays promised its
shareholders a rigorous review of executive pay, as investors
they were not convinced big bonuses would be abandoned by its
new bosses as part of a new ethical drive.
Generally, though, most institutional shareholders continue
to vote through remuneration plans, arguing that banks must pay
to attract the best talent.
Prior to the Credit Suisse vote, more than 1,700 largely
retail shareholders pressed Chairman Urs Rohner, Chief Executive
Brady Dougan and other top executives on pay.
"Would you leave Credit Suisse if you only earned 700,000
Swiss francs a year, or would the quality of your work suffer?"
shareholder and politician David Roth asked Dougan.
Dougan, who didn't respond to Roth publicly, received 7.8
million Swiss francs ($8.2 million) for 2012.
Most shareholders criticising pay referred to a Swiss vote
last month that will impose some of the strictest controls on
executive pay and force companies to hold a binding shareholder
vote on compensation.
"Credit Suisse's top management still doesn't want to
believe it, even after the Minder initiative passed," retail
shareholder Beda Dueggelin said, referring to the new rule.
"Next year, they will feel it when a non-binding vote is no
longer enough."
Credit Suisse's general pay plan was approved by almost 88
percent of voting shareholders.
For some, the new pay curbs don't go far enough. The
centre-left Social Democrats, which Roth represents, are already
pushing for another referendum on even tougher restrictions on
executive pay - they want to limit the annual compensation of
top managers to 12 times that of their lowest-paid worker.
Roughly a dozen Young Social Democrat activists campaigned
for the 1:12 initiative at the shareholder meeting by knocking
down a pyramid of barrels with an oversized ball, the top barrel
emblazoned with Dougan's picture.
Swiss activist investor groups Ethos and Actares had asked
shareholders to vote down Credit Suisse's pay plan, while ISS
backed it. Instead, ISS asked shareholders to vote down the plan
to issue new shares to pay bonuses to staff, some of whom have
volunteered to receive bonuses in stock rather than cash as part
of measures to bolster capital.
($1 = 0.9474 Swiss francs)
