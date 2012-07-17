By Soyoung Kim
| NEW YORK, July 17
NEW YORK, July 17 Credit Suisse Group's
New York-based co-head of Americas mergers and
acquisitions, Anthony Armstrong, is relocating to the firm's San
Francisco office in a move to bolster coverage of technology
clients on the West Coast, according to an internal memo to
staff.
The Monday memo, a copy of which was reviewed by Reuters,
also said Chris Gaertner had joined Credit Suisse's technology
group as a managing director in the San Francisco office.
Gaertner, who was most recently with Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and had led the bank's technology group from 2006
to 2008, will be head of global corporate finance for the
technology group at Credit Suisse, according to the memo.
A Credit Suisse spokesman confirmed the contents of the
memo, which was signed by Jim Amine, global head of investment
banking; Scott Lindsay, global head of the M&A Group; and David
Wah, global co-head of the technology, media and telecoms group.
Armstrong will continue to head the bank's Americas M&A
business, along with Greg Weinberger.
He rejoined Credit Suisse last year after a two-year
assignment as head of M&A for Qatar Holding, where he
represented the sovereign wealth fund on its $10 billion
investment in Volkswagen and Porsche, among other
deals.
Gaertner's recent high-profile deals include advising
Automony in its $11 billion sale to Hewlett-Packard Co
in 2011.