NEW YORK Feb 10 A specialty finance company
formed last year by Credit Suisse's asset management business
has converted to a Maryland corporation and changed its name to
Credit Suisse Park View BDC Inc, according to a February 5
amended registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.
Park View BDC had previously incorporated as a Delaware
limited liability company on August 5, 2014 under the name
Credit Suisse Corporate Credit Solutions.
The closed-end fund that lends to U.S. middle market
businesses, as reported last October by Thomson Reuters LPC, had
said in a prospectus it would elect to be regulated as a
business development company (BDC) prior to the closing of its
initial public offering.
According to the latest N-2 filing, Park View BDC plans to
raise up to $500 million through an offering of its common stock
at $10.22 per share.
Park View BDC lends primarily to small and mid-size
companies with between $5 million and $75 million in Ebitda, the
filing said. It makes direct investments in first- and
second-lien senior secured loans, as well as in unsecured debt,
including mezzanine debt, and to a lesser extent in equity
securities.
Investments typically range in size from $5 million to $50
million, and will have maturities between three and ten years.
Credit Suisse Asset Management LLC is the investment adviser
of the externally managed fund.
As of December 31, 2014, the $249.1 million investment
portfolio consisted of investments in 19 portfolio companies,
compared to $201.7 million across 16 portfolio companies as of
September 5, 2014.
The BDC acquired its initial approximately $206 million loan
portfolio in September 2014 from Credit Suisse subsidiary Credit
Suisse Loan Funding LLC.
To fund the acquisition the BDC used proceeds from a roughly
$221 million capital contribution from Credit Suisse Alternative
Capital, a September 26 filing showed.
The loans in the portfolio were originated and structured in
the previous two and a half years by the CCS Group, which was
the middle market direct lending platform within the Credit
Suisse Investment Banking division's leveraged finance business.
The CCS Group was tasked with deploying the bank's
proprietary capital directly into lending opportunities that
fell outside its traditional syndicated loan effort.
In September 2014, the CCS Group and its investment team
moved to the asset management side and are responsible for
sourcing, structuring and managing investments for the BDC,
filings show.
Park View BDC entered into a senior secured revolving credit
facility last October with Capital One. The facility, due
October 31, 2019, provides for borrowings of $75 million, with
an accordion feature permitting an increase of total commitments
up to $300 million, subject to certain conditions. The facility
bears interest at a rate of LIB+275.
Park View BDC intends to use the credit facility to fund new
and follow-on investments. As of January 30, 2015, borrowings
outstanding totaled $36.5 million.
A Credit Suisse spokesperson declined to comment.
(Reporting By Leela Parker Deo; editing by Michelle Sierra and
Lynn Adler)