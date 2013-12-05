BRIEF-GLEN BURNIE BANCORP APPOINTS JEFFREY D. HARRIS AS CFO
* SAYS JEFFREY D. HARRIS APPOINTED CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH Dec 5 Credit Suisse said it will sell its private bank in Germany to Frankfurt-based Bethmann Bank, part of ABN Amro, for an undisclosed price.
The Swiss bank is increasingly focusing on the ultra-rich and is selling a host of activities that no longer fit with this strategy, including its domestic private bank in Germany.
"Credit Suisse remains highly committed to the German wealth management market," the bank said in a statement on Thursday, adding German clients will be booked on the bank's other platforms, such as Switzerland and Luxembourg. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)
WASHINGTON, March 27 The Trump administration intends to play a lead role in crafting a tax-cut plan, working in consultation with Congress, in an effort to meet an August target date, the White House said on Monday.
MADRID, March 27 The European Central Bank is not yet ready to exit its bond-purchase programme though the growth outlook has improved, ECB chief economist Peter Praet said on Monday.