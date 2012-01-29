* Kielholz: Investment bankers set to be hit hardest
* Kielholz: Swiss banks may shed more jobs
ZURICH Jan 29 Bankers' bonuses are likely
to to be cut in half, a Credit Suisse board member
said on Sunday, adding in an interview with SonntagsZeitung
newspaper that the Swiss financial sector should brace for
further job cuts.
"Depending on the division and the position variable pay
will sink up to 50 percent," said Walter Kielholz, member of the
Credit Suisse board's compensation committee and Chairman of
reinsurer Swiss Re.
He did not specify the time frame in which the reduction
would take place.
Banks globally are shedding jobs as tough new regulation
relating to their capital levels, and a difficult third quarter
for trading income take their toll on investment banking
divisions.
Credit Suisse last year announced it planned to cut 7
percent of its global workforce, and rival UBS has also
announced plans to slash staff.
Kielholz said he thought more jobs would go.
"I expect banks in Switzerland to cut more jobs. Not only
the big banks, also other institutions need to reduce their
costs markedly. That will lead to the consequence that step by
step in the financial sector several thousand jobs disappear,"
he said.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; editing by Sophie Walker)