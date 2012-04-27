ZURICH, April 27 A Credit Suisse board
member and major shareholder will defend the Swiss bank's pay
practices to investors at a shareholder meeting on Friday,
according to prepared remarks seen by Reuters.
"We believe that our compensation arrangements for 2011
demonstrate our commitment to pursue a responsible,
performance-based approach to compensation that takes into
account the consequence of compensation for risk-taking
behaviour and regulatory challenges," Olayan Group chief
executive Aziz Syriani will tell shareholders according to the
text.
Olayan is a major Credit Suisse shareholder, and Syriani is
head of the bank's compensation committee.
Syriani's remarks, set to run nearly as long as those by
Credit Suisse chairman Urs Rohner and chief executive Brady
Dougan, highlight that the bank acknowledges compensation
remains a contentious issue.
Swiss activist investor Ethos, influential because it makes
recommendations to Swiss pension funds, said this week
shareholders should vote down Credit Suisse's pay practices,
even after Dougan took a more than 50 percent pay cut on the
year to 5.8 million Swiss francs ($6.4 million).
Dougan was not Credit Suisse's top earner for 2011 - that
honour went to Robert Shafir, who earned 8.5 million francs for
running the asset management arm which posted a 10 percent rise
in pretax profit. Shafir's pay for 2010 was not disclosed.
Credit Suisse said Shafir had successfully repositioned the
asset management unit and cut costs, focused on more stable
fee-based revenue, and managed risk proactively and with
discipline.
Both pay disclosures, which come against the backdrop of
3,500 job cuts at the bank, will likely draw investor fire at
the shareholder meeting.
Credit Suisse said it has not paid top executives any cash
awards for the past four years, opting for stock-based schemes
linked to the bank's share price.
The bank has increasingly turned to long-dated stock-based
instruments to reward top executives, and also began pooling
riskier assets into bonus programmes for investment bankers
three years ago.
Dougan's pay is slightly less than that of UBS CEO
Sergio Ermotti, who earned 6.4 million francs for 2011,
including more than 4 million in various immediate and deferred
cash and share-based bonuses.
Ermotti was confirmed as UBS CEO in November after being
named acting CEO in September when former head Oswald Gruebel
quit following a $2.3 billion trading scandal.
($1 = 0.9082 Swiss franc)
(Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Dan Lalor)