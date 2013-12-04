SAO PAULO Dec 4 Credit Suisse Group's asset management division in Brazil is adding local government inflation-indexed bonds maturing between three and five years after they suffered an "exaggerated" correction, a top executive said on Wednesday.

The notes, known in Brazil as NTN-Bs, are "looking interesting," said Luis Stuhlberger, Credit Suisse Hedging Griffo's Chief Investment Officer, at an event in Sao Paulo.

The unit manages about 46 billion reais ($19.38 billion) in assets.