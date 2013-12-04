BOJ trims purchase of 3-5 year JGBs in its market operation
TOKYO, March 29 The Bank of Japan trimmed the purchase of three to five-year Japanese government bonds in its regular market operations on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO Dec 4 Credit Suisse Group's asset management division in Brazil is adding local government inflation-indexed bonds maturing between three and five years after they suffered an "exaggerated" correction, a top executive said on Wednesday.
The notes, known in Brazil as NTN-Bs, are "looking interesting," said Luis Stuhlberger, Credit Suisse Hedging Griffo's Chief Investment Officer, at an event in Sao Paulo.
The unit manages about 46 billion reais ($19.38 billion) in assets.
TOKYO, March 29 The Bank of Japan trimmed the purchase of three to five-year Japanese government bonds in its regular market operations on Wednesday.
* Designation of Roel Z. Castro as president was changed to president and chief executive officer
* Trading in shares of Pioneer Global Group Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On 29/3/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: