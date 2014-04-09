BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
SAO PAULO, April 9 Credit Suisse Group AG confirmed on Wednesday it was setting up a new asset management venture under the control of Brazilian money manager Luis Stuhlberger, confirming an earlier report by Reuters. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year