ZURICH, June 22 Credit Suisse's board
on Friday backed the bank's management under Chief Executive
Brady Dougan after two recent setbacks on capital, including
from the Swiss National Bank.
"The board is comfortable with the progress that has been
made towards meeting the Basel 3 capital requirements, and is
confident that management's plans will continue to ensure that
Credit Suisse Group not only fulfils, but exceeds its regulatory
capital requirements," the bank said in a brief statement
following a regularly scheduled board meeting.
Credit Suisse suffered a three-notch downgrade of its
long-term debt by ratings agency Moody's overnight.
Last week, the SNB urged Credit Suisse to bolster its common
equity Tier 1 capital far faster than required to shield
Switzerland from what the central bank sees as the "substantial
risk" of a euro zone bank collapsing, in turn hitting
Switzerland.
