By Joshua Franklin, Carolyn Cohn and Lisa Jucca
ZURICH/LONDON/HONG KONG, March 10 Credit Suisse
has swooped on Prudential boss Tidjane Thiam to lead the Swiss
bank in a push to manage more of the wealth held by Asia's fast
growing club of multi-millionaires.
Thiam, a 52-year-old former Ivory Coast government minister,
will replace American chief executive Brady Dougan, who has
drawn fire for failing to reform the bank and scale back its
risky investment banking business fast enough.
In a sign of Thiam's standing with investors, news of his
move added almost $3 billion to Credit Suisse's market value on
Tuesday and cut Prudential's by nearly $2 billion.
As Prudential boss - and the first black head of a
FTSE 100 company - Thiam has built up a strong Asian track
record, expanding the British-based insurer's sales in the
region since 2009 and trebling its share price in the process.
While Thiam has never run a bank, shareholders and analysts
regard his experience in dealing with financial regulators as a
strength while lenders must implement a blitz of new rules
imposed following the global financial crisis.
Dougan, 55, had been criticised for not paring back Credit
Suisse's investment bank enough after the introduction
of global regulations forcing banks to hold more capital so that
they could survive another crisis.
Chairman Urs Rohner said the bank would press on with its
current strategy under Thiam, a multi-linguist whose private
interests range from soccer to Russian literature.
"As you know, we have a strategy of growing the wealth
management business," Rohner said, adding that he wanted a more
balanced allocation of the bank's capital between the wealth
management and the investment banking businesses. "It is not
about a fundamental redirection," he told a news conference.
Thiam was guarded on his plans. "Credit Suisse has been
successful but I don't know an organisation that doesn't need
change," he said. "There are things that need to be improved.
I'm not in a position to go any further in the answer."
Credit Suisse's shares closed up 7.76 percent, adding $2.93
billion to its market value, while Prudential's lost 3.1
percent, wiping $1.99 billion from its capitalisation.
He was hailed as a star by the Swiss media, with tabloid
Blick dubbing him the "Obama of Credit Suisse" whose appointment
was a sign of Switzerland's openness to the world.
Tages Anzeiger said Thiam might be much better suited to
lead Credit Suisse than Dougan, an outsider in Switzerland whose
departure was "long overdue".
Under Dougan, Credit Suisse survived the crisis without
resorting to a taxpayer-funded bailout. But he faced calls to
quit last year when the bank reached a $2.5 billion settlement
with U.S. authorities for helping Americans to evade taxes via
secret bank accounts.
He will leave at the end of June after 25 years at the bank
and eight as CEO, when he was one of the world's highest-paid
bankers with his salary topping 90 million Swiss francs ($91
million) in one year. More recently, he had embarked on several
rounds of cost-cutting.
"Thiam has no banking experience but it could be that an
outsider can make some of the decisions they were not able to
make internally," said one investor in Credit Suisse, who asked
not to be named.
Thiam left Ivory Coast in his early 30s following a coup and
joined consulting firm McKinsey & Co in Paris - making him now
the third ex-McKinsey member on Credit Suisse's 10-strong
executive board. People who have worked with him said he has a
sharp intellect and deals well with regulators and colleagues.
While at Prudential, Thiam failed in an attempt to take over
Asian-focused insurer AIA in 2010 after a shareholder
rebellion. Nevertheless, he successfully concentrated on Asia to
drive profits.
His recruitment raises expectations that he will cut Credit
Suisse's investment bank hard at last. Its European rivals such
as UBS have been faster to shrink this business and
focus on other areas of strength.
"Thiam's background in insurance and asset management
suggests Credit Suisse's focus is moving increasingly away from
investment banking," said a UK-based fund manager, who was
reviewing his position after selling the bank's shares on
concerns about capital requirements.
BUILDING BRIDGES
Dougan's departure leaves JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon
and Goldman Sachs's Lloyd Blankfein as the only two
global banking CEOs still in place since the 2008-09 crisis.
The Credit Suisse board backed Dougan over the U.S.
settlement, under which the bank pleaded guilty to criminal
charges but kept its New York licence. However, he was
criticised by some politicians and media in Switzerland.
Thiam has the languages to help build bridges with Swiss
politicians wary of bankers after having to bail out UBS. He
addressed his first Credit Suisse news conference in German and
French as well as English.
A fan of English football club Arsenal, he lists "The
Brothers Karamazov" by 19th century Russian novelist Fyodor
Dostoyevsky as his favourite book and his top song is Tadieu
Bone by Ismael Lo, a guitarist from Senegal, his father's
country.
Asked on a BBC radio show two years ago how he felt leading
people, Thiam said: "It's a bit like walking a tightrope because
you feel all these expectations around you and it's rarely
comfortable. If you really believe in what it is you are trying
to achieve it helps you go through a journey and walk without
looking down."
Prudential, Britain's largest insurer by market value,
confirmed Thiam's departure as it reported a 14 percent rise in
operating profit in 2014.
The firm said a successor has been identified and would be
announced after the regulatory approval process. Thiam is
expected to remain in place until after first quarter results
are released in May. The insurance group declined to comment on
media reports that its U.S. business head Mike Wells would get
the job.
($1 = 0.9898 Swiss francs)
