ZURICH, March 10 Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner on Tuesday said the appointment of Tidjane Thiam was agreed upon unanimously and that the shift to a new chief executive does not signal a major shift in strategy.

Rohner said he had initiated formal steps to starting the succession process last fall following a discussion with current Chief Executive Brady Dougan but downplayed the prospect of a major change in the company's growth plans.

"As you know, we have a strategy of growing the wealth management business," Rohner said adding that he wanted a more balanced allocation of the company's capital between the wealth management and the investment banking businesses.

"It is not about a fundamental redirection," Rohner said.

Compensation will be normal for Thiam.

Thiam, who addressed a press conference in Zurich in French, German and English, said it was too early to ask about potential changes he may make to the business. (Reporting by Edward Taylor)