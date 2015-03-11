LONDON, March 11 Credit Suisse's new
boss Tidjane Thiam could cut almost 3,000 jobs from its
investment bank, or 15 percent of staff, as part of a shift of
capital away from trading desks to private banking in Asia,
analysts said.
Thiam could cut 150 billion Swiss francs ($149.34 billion)
of assets from the bank's fixed income, commodities and
currencies (FICC) business under a plan to focus more on private
banking in Asia and less on investment banking, analysts at
JPMorgan said.
Thiam could cut the number of staff in the investment bank
by 2,900 to about 16,500 to save costs, JPMorgan analyst Kian
Abouhossein said in note to clients on Wednesday.
Credit Suisse said on Tuesday Prudential boss Thiam
would take over as chief executive after current CEO Brady
Dougan leaves in June.
The news prompted an 8 percent rally in Credit Suisse shares
on Tuesday, and by 0900 GMT they had added another 1.8 percent
to 25.4 francs.
Abouhossein raised his rating on the stock to 'outperform'
from 'underperform' and set a 28 franc price target.
"We believe the new CEO is RoE (return on equity) driven and
in our view could come with a mandate to grow Credit Suisse
private banking in Asia," Abouhossein said, saying shrinking the
investment bank's assets would also improve its leverage and
address concerns about the bank's capital strength.
On a risk-adjusted basis, assets in the investment bank
could drop by 50 billion to 100 billion francs, he estimated.
($1 = 1.0044 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Steve Slater, editing by Louise Heavens)