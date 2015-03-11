(Adds more analyst comments)
LONDON, March 11 Credit Suisse's next
chief executive, Tidjane Thiam, could cut almost 3,000 jobs
from its investment bank, or 15 percent of staff, as part of a
shift of capital away from trading desks to private banking in
Asia, analysts said.
Thiam is expected to cut 150 billion Swiss francs ($149
billion) of assets from the bank's fixed income, commodities and
currencies (FICC) business and focus more on private banking in
Asia, analysts at JPMorgan said.
He might also cut the number of staff in the investment bank
by 2,900 to about 16,500 to save costs, JPMorgan analyst Kian
Abouhossein said in note to clients on Wednesday.
Credit Suisse said on Tuesday Thiam, the chief executive of
UK insurer Prudential, would take over from current CEO
Brady Dougan after Dougan leaves in June.
Dougan has been criticised for not cutting back the
investment bank hard enough, leaving it more reliant on trading
revenues than domestic rival UBS and most other
European banks.
"With new management comes the potential for a new strategy.
Given the incoming CEO's background, we expect an emphasis on
asset-based annuity income streams (wealth management), probably
a focus on emerging markets, and a further reduction in the
investment bank," said Matt Spick, analyst at Deutsche Bank.
Credit Suisse has cut the size of its investment bank by 22
percent in recent years, below the 56 percent reduction at UBS
and also less than the cuts at Barclays (37 percent)
and Deutsche Bank (28 percent), according to Goldman
Sachs.
Cutting investment bank assets would address concerns about
capital strength, leverage and Credit Suisse's reliance on
volatile investment bank revenues, analysts said.
Daniele Brupbacher, analyst at UBS, said Credit Suisse could
need a share issue and estimated that accelerating and deepening
cuts in the investment bank could improve its core capital
adequacy ratio to assets by up to 1.5 percentage points.
Banks remain under pressure from tougher rules that have
forced them to hold more capital to cover potential losses in
trading activities, making those businesses less profitable.
Switzerland has said its big two banks should also have
higher leverage ratios than rivals, adding pressure on Thiam to
cut trading desks.
Abouhossein, who raised his rating on Credit Suisse stock to
'outperform' from 'underperform', estimated Thiam will cut the
capital allocated to the investment bank to 39 percent of the
bank from 53 percent.
($1 = 1.0044 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Louise Heavens, Greg
Mahlich)