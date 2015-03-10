ZURICH, March 10 Credit Suisse's
incoming chief executive, Tidjane Thiam, brushed aside criticism
that his track record in investment banking may not be strong
enough to lead a company where investment banking ties up most
of the bank's capital.
Thiam, who has never held a senior position at an investment
bank, is due to take over from Brady Dougan at the end of June.
Thiam said his experience working as a management consultant
at McKinsey had given him enough insight into the business to
overcome his lack of formal ties within the organisation.
"I've been a customer of investment banks for 20 years,"
Thiam told Reuters on the sidelines of a Credit Suisse news
conference in Zurich.
"I've worked on all kinds of things with them, from M&A
(mergers and acquisitions) to raising capital. I've got a
reasonable knowledge of all of that," Thiam said, adding he was
confident he would know to ask the right questions and surround
himself with the right people.
During the news conference, Thiam highlighted his time at
consulting firm McKinsey & Co, where he helped reorganise some
investment banks.
"There's more in life and in a 28-year career than you can
read on a résumé," Thiam told the news conference. "I'm very
confident I can understand everything the investment bank does.
I don't have any worries."
Thiam's recruitment has raised expectations that he will cut
Credit Suisse's investment bank hard. European rivals such as
UBS have been faster to shrink this business and focus
on other areas of strength.
He told the news conference it was too early to ask about
potential changes he might make to the bank's business.
