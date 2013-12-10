NEW YORK Dec 9 Credit Suisse Group
has appointed equity analyst Howard Chen to its investment
banking department as managing director and global head of
financial technology and financial strategies, according to an
internal memo to employees.
A company spokesman confirmed the move by Chen, who was a
senior analyst in the company's equity research department and
joined the company in 2001.
In his new role, which is effective immediately, Chen will
advise clients including financial exchanges, retail brokers,
institutional securities firms, trust and custodial banks and
providers of trading technology, according to the memo.
He will focus on payment processing, mobile payments and
financial software and will also lead a new initiative focused
on clients such as alternative asset managers to help them
identify opportunities to grow and diversify their businesses.