ZURICH, Sept 9 Trading at Credit Suisse's investment bank in the last two months was ahead of last year's results, the Swiss bank's finance chief told investors at a brokerage conference on Tuesday.

"Revenues in the investment bank in July and August were ahead of the same months last year, both in Swiss franc as well as in dollar terms, albeit with a more pronounced seasonal volatility," Credit Suisse Chief Financial Officer David Mathers told investors.

The Zurich-based firm's revenue from private banking in July and August was similar to that seen last year, Mathers said. (Reporting By Katharina Bart and Oliver Hirt)