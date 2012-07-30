* Shareholders take up 96.6 pct of convertible bond issue

* Big investors backstop issue with 64 mln Sfr

* Shares rise 2 percent in line with sector (Adds analyst comment, share price reaction)

By Katharina Bart

ZURICH, July 30 Credit Suisse said on Monday that shareholders took up nearly 97 percent of a convertible bond issue, underpinning the Swiss bank's efforts to bolster its capital by 15.3 billion Swiss francs ($15.76 billion) following urgings from the Swiss National Bank.

Major shareholders, such as Qatar and Saudi Arabia's Olayan Group, as well as new investors, including Norway's pension fund Norges and Singapore-based Temasek, which are underwriting the issue, bought 64 million francs of the convertibles not taken up by shareholders.

"We are very pleased by this strong outcome. The high take-up is a significant vote of confidence from both, our new and existing investors," Credit Suisse Chief Executive Brady Dougan said in a statement.

The securities form the backbone of a Credit Suisse plan to boost its capital by year-end, including bringing forward an exchange of hybrid capital notes, slashing costs, risk and selling assets and real estate.

Kepler voiced dismay over the securities.

"We continue to regard this dilutive capital increase as a shareholder-unfriendly act, which structurally lowers future returns," Kepler Capital Markets analyst Dirk Becker said. He rates the stock at reduce.

Credit Suisse stock, which hit its lowest level in nearly twenty years last week despite the capital-raising, rose in morning trading.

At 0810 GMT, the shares were 2 percent higher at 17.08 francs, in line with a rise in the broader European banking index. ($1 = 0.9708 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Louise Heavens)