Aug 12 Credit Suisse Group AG is in talks to settle allegations related to its Crossfinder "dark pool" trading venue, which could result in a fine running in the high tens of millions of dollars, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Dark pools are broker-run trading venues that let investors trade shares anonymously and only make trading data available afterwards, reducing the chance of information leaking about trade orders.

The case against Credit Suisse include allegations that it facilitated unfair advantages for some traders, did not follow rules against pricing of stocks and was not able to properly disclose how Crossfinder works to investors, the WSJ said. (on.wsj.com/1PiYX6D)

The bank is in negotiations with the New York Attorney General and the Securities and Exchange Commission and a deal could come as early as the next several weeks, the paper said.

Credit Suisse declined comment. Representatives at the SEC and the New York Attorney General's office were not immediately available for comment.

Credit Suisse shares fell 1.5 percent to 27.74 Swiss francs in early trade, while the Stoxx European banking sector index was down 1.3 percent.

The settlement under negotiations would be the biggest fine ever levied against an operator of a private trading venue, the WSJ reported, adding that talks could still fall apart.

Last year, the New York attorney general brought a lawsuit against Barclays Plc accusing the bank of misleading clients in its dark pool.

In April, Barclays failed to persuade a U.S. judge to dismiss a lawsuit accusing it of defrauding shareholders about the trading platform.

Dark pools were designed to let people quietly trade shares before investors in the broader market could learn about and bet against their trades. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by David Holmes and Susan Thomas)