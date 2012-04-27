ZURICH, April 27 Credit Suisse has
handed data to U.S. officials as part of an ongoing crackdown of
hidden Swiss offshore accounts, the Swiss bank's chief executive
Brady Dougan will tell shareholders on Friday.
"With regard to this issue, we have delivered data as
directed by the Swiss government. According to the recent
decision of the Swiss Federal Council, we provided the U.S.
authorities directly with information," Dougan said, according
to prepared remarks seen by Reuters.
Credit Suisse is one of roughly a dozen Swiss banks being
investigated by U.S. officials for helping wealthy Americans
dodge taxes by funnelling money through offshore accounts.
The bank and the Swiss government are in talks with U.S.
justice and tax officials to reach a settlement.
Strict Swiss bank secrecy laws prevent Credit Suisse from
handing over client data, and Dougan did not disclose the nature
of information handed over.
"We continue to cooperate with authorities, both in the U.S.
and Switzerland, to resolve this matter in a responsible manner
that complies with our legal obligations," Dougan said.