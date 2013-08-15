EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
NEW YORK Aug 15 Credit Suisse Group AG is moving the global co-head of its technology, media and telecom group to San Francisco from New York, bolstering its Silicon Valley investment banking presence in anticipation of more deals in the sector, two sources familiar with the move said on Thursday.
David Wah, who is advising private equity firm Silver Lake Partners on the proposed $25 billion deal to take Dell Inc private, will remain co-head of the group alongside New York-based Mark Simonian, one of the sources said.
Credit Suisse has been building its Silicon Valley platform over the past two years, moving other bankers, including Anthony Armstrong, co-head of Americas M&A, to its San Francisco office and poaching bankers from rivals.
The Swiss bank ranks No. 1 in global technology initial public offerings for the year to date and has helped lead deals, including Tableau Software Inc and Silver Spring Networks Inc. It ranks sixth for worldwide technology M&A, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Besides Silver Lake, Wah has worked on such high-profile deals as advising Alibaba Group on its $7.6 billion repurchase of a 20 percent stake in the Chinese internet company from Yahoo Inc.
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.