ZURICH May 21 Pressure on Credit Suisse
boss Brady Dougan to quit shows no signs of abating in
Switzerland following this week's $2.5 billion settlement with
the U.S. authorities over charges that it helped Americans evade
taxes by hiding their assets in secret bank accounts.
The Swiss bank's board has backed the American chief
executive over the deal, under which Credit Suisse pleaded
guilty to criminal charges but held onto its New York licence
and its legally protected client data.
However, that matters little in Switzerland, where banking
privacy is embedded in its culture and identity and UBS
and Credit Suisse are seen as the twin pillars of a
banking industry which accounts for 6 percent of the country's
gross domestic product.
As a result, executives like Dougan, a 24-year veteran of
Credit Suisse, and UBS boss Sergio Ermotti are subject to
intense public scrutiny. More than 78 percent of newspaper
Tages-Anzeiger's readers felt both Dougan and his boss, chairman
Urs Rohner, should step down.
"Credit Suisse leadership has allotted itself lavish
compensation year after year. If not because they are meant to
take responsibility in a crisis, then why?" Swiss shareholder
advisory group Actares said on Wednesday.
Dougan is receiving more stick in Switzerland than Rohner,
in part because the American became the Swiss bank's face by
testifying to an angry U.S. Senate subcommittee in February, but
also because the CEO has been criticized for sticking with an
investment banking strategy.
Dougan, an Illinois native and one of only three global bank
CEOs still in their jobs following the financial crisis, had
previously endeared himself to Switzerland in his seven years as
CEO of Credit Suisse with a low-key and hard-working style.
An American investment banker who received an eye-watering
90 million Swiss franc ($100.90 million) payday five years ago,
Dougan shuns overt displays of wealth, which plays well in
Switzerland, where ostentation is frowned upon.
Outside of work, where he regularly puts in 18 hour days, he
is renowned for being boring. Dougan drives a Prius and is
rarely seen sipping anything stronger than Coke Zero.
But Swiss sentiment against Dougan hardened when Credit
Suisse, the eighth most valuable Swiss brand according to
consulting firm Interbrand, became the largest bank in decades
to plead guilty to U.S. criminal charges.
A spokesman for Credit Suisse and Dougan declined to comment
on calls for him to step down.
Dougan, who already faces calls from left-wing lawmakers to
step down, was also blasted by an employee organisation for
having the "chutzpah" to blame a small group of Swiss-based
bankers as the perpetrators without accepting any personal
responsibility.
However, Dougan, who has never worked in Credit Suisse's
private bank but would have been familiar with the business as
part of top management since 2003, still has the trust of the
Credit Suisse board, chairman Urs Rohner told Swiss newspaper
Blick on Wednesday.
Asked on Tuesday about his future, Dougan said stepping down
had "never been a consideration" for him. nWEB00NH0
Dougan, who welcomed shareholders in German and French last
week before switching to English in a nod to Credit Suisse's
roots, usually weathers the Swiss bank's shareholder meeting
with the same stone-faced manner that has led critics to call
him robotic.
Yet he has shown a more vulnerable side in recent months.
"I'm going to do the very best job I can for this bank and I
do that every day. I work as hard as I can to do that and I can
tell you sincerely that is what I'm focused on," Dougan said in
response to a question posed by Inge Ginsberg, a 92-year-old
shareholder from Switzerland, at the shareholder meeting.
"I make a lot of mistakes, I'm sure. I'm not perfect in that
but that is my goal every single day."
It was as close as Dougan has come to an emotional outburst
in public, though associates say he can be quick to show flashes
of humour in private.
It isn't enough for shareholders like Peter Stenz, a
Zurich-based fund manager at asset manager Swisscanto who
manages Credit Suisse shares worth roughly 150 million Swiss
francs ($168.16 million). Stenz says Dougan and Credit Suisse's
board are to blame by trying to draw out the three-year dispute
in the hope of reaching a cheaper settlement.
"Credit Suisse's board and management must admit to have
misjudged the situation and to have pushed their luck," Stenz
said.
"I would expect those responsible to admit the lapse and
admit they didn't achieve what they set out to do here."
Dougan initially won plaudits from investors for steering
Switzerland's second-largest bank through the post-Lehman
Brothers turmoil, moving swiftly to cut riskier trading
activities and avoided getting entangled in U.S. subprime
mortgages to the same degree as UBS, which took a state bailout
in 2008.
Recent years have been far tougher. In 2012, the Swiss
National Bank surprised Dougan with an order to raise capital.
He pulled off a host of measures to raise 15 billion francs,
including selling prime Zurich real estate and issuing
convertible bonds to existing investors such as Qatar.
Dougan's strategy of sticking with a full-range investment
bank, where business has proved difficult in recent quarters,
may add to the domestic pressure on him.
Oswald Gruebel, who had a turn at running both big Swiss
banks and was succeeded by Dougan at Credit Suisse, said the
American has yet to deliver on a big bank strategy, which
combines private banking with a full-scale investment bank.
"Dougan really, truly understands investment banking, but it
is getting a lot more difficult to earn money there," he told
Reuters.
In addition Rohner said in an interview in Neue Zuercher
Zeitung on Wednesday that the bank was thinking of stepping up
the pace of cutbacks to risk-taking at the investment bank,
where a big drop in bond trading revenues caused first-quarter
net profits to fall by more than a third.
($1=0.8920 Swiss francs)
