ZURICH May 25 Credit Suisse chief
Brady Dougan was quoted on Sunday as saying he has no plans to
step down, brushing off calls for his resignation after a $2.5
billion settlement with U.S. authorities over charges the Swiss
bank helped Americans to evade taxes.
Swiss lawmakers have been among those calling for Dougan and
other executives to step down to allow the bank to make a fresh
start after its guilty plea and the settlement was announced on
Tuesday.
Asked in an interview with Swiss newspaper Sonntagsblick if
he had thought about leaving the bank, Dougan said: "No. I have
been working nearly 25 years for this bank, I'm committed to
Credit Suisse, its customers, its staff, its shareholders."
Switzerland's financial regulator said on Tuesday it found
no indications that Credit Suisse's senior management had known
of specific misconduct, effectively clearing the bank's
executives of blame in the tax case.
