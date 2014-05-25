(Adds comments on raising capital)
ZURICH May 25 Credit Suisse's Chief
Executive Brady Dougan told a Swiss Sunday newspaper he has no
plans to step down and his bank would not need a capital
increase despite a $2.5 billion deal with U.S. authorities over
a tax dispute.
Swiss lawmakers have been among those calling for Dougan and
other executives to resign to allow the bank to make a fresh
start after its settlement with U.S. authorities over charges it
helped Americans to evade taxes.
Asked in an interview with Sonntagsblick if he had thought
about leaving the bank, Dougan said: "No. I have been working
nearly 25 years for this bank, I'm committed to Credit Suisse,
its customers, its staff, its shareholders."
Dougan said a capital increase would not be necessary for
the bank to meet its goals of posting a capital ratio of at
least 10 percent by the end of the year and targeting an 11
percent ratio thereafter.
Switzerland's financial regulator said on Tuesday there were
no indications Credit Suisse's senior management had known of
specific misconduct, effectively clearing the bank's executives
of blame in the tax case.
