* CS execs spend $450 mln buying into risky assets programme

* Extension of the Partner Asset Facility set up in 2008

ZURICH, Jan 10 - Credit Suisse, Switzerland's second largest bank, has sold a chunk of its risky assets to its own managers as part of efforts to free up capital to meet tough new banking capital rules, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The source said senior managers at Credit Suisse's investment bank and in its investment management arm had bought $450 million of fixed income assets in the bank's Extended Partner Asset Facility which closed on Dec. 31.

"The extended programme allowed the bank to move additional assets into this vehicle which has the advantage freeing up the bank's capital, said the source who declined to be named because the deal is private.

"It was not part of these bankers' bonus. It was an offer which went to those people who three years ago received this type of participation as part of their bonus."

At the end of 2008, the bank paid senior executive bonuses with troublesome, illiquid assets, forcing employees to take on the risk that some of them put on Credit Suisse's books before the assets soured, forcing the bank to take a large write-down.

The so-called Partner Asset Facility, or PAF, allowed the bank to cut risk exposure by linking most of its top executives' bonus payouts to some $5 billion in illiquid and often opaque assets, which slumped in value during the credit crisis.

"Participation in the PAF vehicle was first used as part of the bonus for a group of investment bankers and investment managers. The new programme involves additional stakes in the same vehicle," the source said.

"The key elements of the PAF structure remain the same."

The facility consists of mainly mortgage securities and other fixed income assets that tend to be volatile and illiquid in times of stress, analysts noted.

"The first time round PAF was imposed on the employees as part of their bonus and they may not have been too happy," said one analyst who asked not to be named.

"This time it's voluntary, so employees apparently think they're getting a good deal. But if the securities were sold at market prices, why didn't the bank just sell them into the market to avoid potential conflicts of interest?"

Europe's tenth biggest bank by market value has been moving to shore up its balance sheet and reduce costs to meet strict new capital rules which come into force this year.

Between July and November last year the bank said it would cut 3,500 jobs or about 7 percent of its total work force of around 50,700, a move the bank said could bring annual cost savings of around $2 billion by 2013.

Credit Suisse was also a pioneer in the issuance of so-called CoCos, or contingent capital bonds, hybrid securities which convert into shares if the bank hits trouble.

But CoCos became less attractive last July after the Financial Stability Board decided that only top-quality capital, not hybrid debt, would qualify to meet the additional capital requirements imposed on the world's top banks.

Credit Suisse shares traded 2.2 percent higher at 0947 GMT, in line with a 2.4 percent firmer Stoxx European banks index .

Credit Suisse declined to comment.

(Reporting by Martin De Sa'Pinto. Editing by Emma Thomasson and Jane Merriman)