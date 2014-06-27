MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may consolidate, Saudi could continue rebound
DUBAI, Jan 24 Gulf stock markets may consolidate on Tuesday amid a lack of fresh, positive factors, though Saudi Arabia could continue a rebound that began on Monday.
June 27 A former UBS AG executive has been hired to run Credit Suisse AG's equity capital markets unit in northern Europe, Credit Suisse said on Friday.
Joachim von der Goltz, who is set to join Credit Suisse in October, had been responsible since 2010 for equity capital markets in Germany and Austria at UBS. He previously held roles with Deutsche Bank in London, Frankfurt and New York.
Von der Goltz played a leading role in high profile transactions including the recent Deutsche Bank rights issue, capital increases for Commerzbank and the Telefonica Deutschland initial public offering. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore and Freya Berry in London; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
DUBAI, Jan 24 Gulf stock markets may consolidate on Tuesday amid a lack of fresh, positive factors, though Saudi Arabia could continue a rebound that began on Monday.
* Emkay Global Financial Services says signs agreement with DBS group Source text: (http://bit.ly/2klVy1p) Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Canadian fintech company Goldmoney Inc has certified its gold-based financial products as sharia-compliant, the latest firm to combine blockchain technology to tap demand from Islamic investors.