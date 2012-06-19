By Sarah N. Lynch and John McCrank
| WASHINGTON, June 19
WASHINGTON, June 19 Exchanges should be held
legally responsible for technology glitches like the one that
plagued exchange operator Nasdaq OMX during Facebook's
public market debut, a top executive at Credit Suisse
will tell lawmakers on Wednesday.
Dan Mathisson, the head of Credit Suisse's U.S.
Equity Trading, will present his case before a U.S. House
Financial Services panel on Wednesday as lawmakers explore
various possible market structure reforms.
Nasdaq, which will not be present on Wednesday, is facing
litigation after a technology glitch delayed Facebook's IPO on
May 18 by half an hour. In the confusion that followed, market
makers did not receive confirmations of their opening orders for
two hours. Some orders were lost entirely.
Nasdaq has proposed a $40 million plan to compensate clients
harmed in the Facebook IPO, made up largely of trading rebates.
But critics have said the plan falls short of the up to $450
million that reportedly would be needed to make all of the firms
whole.
In his prepared testimony, Mathisson will say that exchanges
have historically been considered "quasi-government units"
because of their unique self-policing role, effectively
shielding them behind "absolute immunity" when they make errors.
But in today's world, where exchanges are for-profit
ventures that are competing for market share with brokers and
other anonymous trading venues like "dark pools," such immunity
no longer makes sense.
Credit Suisse's dark pool, Crossfinder, is one such
competitor with Nasdaq and exchange operator NYSE Euronext
.
"We believe that providers of trading technology will
naturally exercise greater caution if they have material
liability when their technology fails," he will say. "Restoring
exchanges' moral hazard would be an important step towards
creating a more reliable marketplace."
MARKET STRUCTURE DEBATE REVIVED
The recent Facebook debacle at Nasdaq is helping to reignite
a long-running debate over U.S. equity market structure, and
whether reforms may be in order to level the playing field for
investors.
For the past few years, the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission has been studying numerous market structure proposals
to ensure that some investors are not gaining an unfair
advantage over others.
It has proposed, for instance, more transparency for dark
pools and a "consolidated audit trail" to help regulators better
track all orders, messages and trades.
It has also publicly debated various potential new rules for
high-frequency traders, whose lightning-speed trades help them
earn thin profits from market imbalances.
Market structure reforms gained momentum with the SEC after
the May 6, 2010 "flash crash," which briefly wiped out $1
trillion in equity and left investor confidence shaken. The SEC
moved to impose circuit breakers and clarified rules governing
erroneous trades.
But the SEC's pace on market structure reform has slowed
considerably as it continues to tackle a daunting workload
heaped onto the agency by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform
law.
At Wednesday's House Financial Services hearing, brokers,
exchanges, banks and other market players plan to examine how
SEC regulations designed to help fuel competition should now be
re-explored as trading has gotten faster and more fragmented.
Among the topics expected to generate debate include whether
or not the SEC should adopt a "trade-at rule," which would
prohibit U.S. venues and wholesale market makers from executing
an incoming order unless they were already publicly displaying
the best bid or offer in a particular stock.