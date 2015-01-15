(Repeats article published earlier with no changes)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Jan 15 Credit Suisse Group AG will
ask U.S. regulators at a hearing on Thursday to allow it to
manage pensions following a criminal guilty plea, but will face
resistance from groups determined to stop what they see as the
rubber-stamping of such waivers.
The rare public hearing at the U.S. Department of Labor will
feature speakers ranging from bank officials and labor lawyers
to consumer advocates such as Ralph Nader, and even Holocaust
survivors.
Companies that break criminal laws or commit fraud are
generally banned from activities such as conducting private
offerings or managing pension plans. But regulators, including
the DOL and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, often
grant waivers that allow them to continue operating as usual.
Now regulators are facing a push-back after several banks
became repeat offenders. Critics say allowing wrongdoers to
continue unimpeded dilutes their punishment and paves the way
for future misconduct.
Credit Suisse pleaded guilty last May to a U.S.
criminal charge it conspired to help U.S. clients evade taxes.
It agreed to pay $2.5 billion in penalties, but the charge also
prevents the bank from managing U.S. pension funds unless it
gets an exemption from the Labor Department.
The bank has asked for one, saying its clients would
otherwise "need to go to the expense and effort of finding new
managers."
In the past, similar requests were granted with little
public debate. In fact, Credit Suisse's 30-page application to
the DOL was modeled in part on an older request submitted by UBS
AG, according to documents seen by Reuters.
Officials at the DOL directed Credit Suisse to redline its
own application against the UBS version to compare the
differences, a person familiar with the matter said.
Policymakers and lawmakers have questioned whether the
waivers are rubber-stamped. SEC Democratic Commissioner Kara
Stein criticized similar exemptions for Royal Bank of Scotland
Group Plc, BNP Paribas SA and Bank of America
Corp, saying regulators treated banks as if they were
"too big to bar."
In Credit Suisse's case, the DOL first proposed granting an
exemption last fall. Officials decided to hold a public hearing,
however, after an outcry from critics.
If an exemption is approved, Credit Suisse would need to
meet certain conditions, such as hiring an independent auditor.
A Credit Suisse spokesman said the bank respects
the rights of opponents who will testify against the waiver, but
that none of their arguments are relevant or newsworthy.
